Marsha Blackburn Report: Maintaining Public Order

Washington, D.C. – The murder of George Floyd is an appalling stain on our nation’s history, and justice must be served.

We must reject the false choice between standing in solidarity against police brutality, and maintaining law and order.

Over the past week, we have seen what happens when criminals and radicals hijack public expressions of anger and pain.

America was built on the premise of free speech, and we know the power of peaceful protest.

These riots are the product of an organized effort to tear apart neighborhoods, wreak havoc, and destroy the livelihoods of law abiding citizens. Domestic terrorism will not be tolerated in America.

We will not allow anarchists to burn our churches.

Thank you to our police officers and National Guardsmen and women for protecting American citizens and cities.

A Quite Rebellion

When we hear of plots to overthrow the government, normally we think of violence and armed criminals taking over our streets. But some rebellions are planned quietly, under the cloak of the law.

This week at the Senate Judiciary Committee, we heard from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Here is what we know:

Corrupt officials exploited their power to spy on political enemies.

Partisan hacks manufactured collusion conspiracies to destroy careers.

Leaders at the FBI and Department of Justice abused their authority to illegally target President Trump and anyone who dared support to him.

Tennessee Recovery

The various rescue programs Congress agreed to implement were not perfect, but they are having a positive effect. Businesses that would otherwise have shuttered can now stand on their own two feet, and nonprofits like the Appalachia Service Project can continue offering hope to communities hit hard by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. But our work is not done.

This week, Congress has revised the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to give businesses more flexibility. These changes will make it easier for our small businesses to get back on their feet.

Extends the period businesses can use PPP loans to December 31st, 2020.

Extends the loan forgiveness from eight weeks, to 24 weeks from when the loan was issued, or December 31st, 2020.

Extends the rehire deadline for forgiveness reduction, to December 3st1, 2020.

Allows businesses to use more of the loan on rent and other expenses, in addition to payroll.

Marsha’s Wrap Up

The Tennessee National Guard has had a busy year. Their personnel assigned to civil unrest missions are trained, equipped, and prepared to support law enforcement, protect lives and property, and ensure the right to safely and peacefully protest. This week, some Tennessee Guardsmen will be supporting this mission outside of our nation’s capital.

At the Senate Commerce Committee hearing this week, Denso and Volkswagen showed off personal protective equipment that was manufactured in Tennessee.

This week, we said goodbye to a Tennessee legend. Coach Johnny Majors was a beloved Vols football coach and he will truly be missed on Rocky Top.

The Office of National Drug Control Policy has announced that Davidson County will become part of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program. This makes it easier for law enforcement to crack down on opioid abuse in Davidson County and the greater Nashville area.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.

General information about the COVID-19 Coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10 AM to 10 PM CST at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Tornado Recovery Updates and Resources

If you were affected by the April storms that hit the Chattanooga area, you can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance. To register click here or call 800.621.3362.

