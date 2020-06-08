|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to open Two Swimming Pools, June 20th
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will reopen Swan Lake Swimming Pool and Bel-Aire Swimming Pool on June 20th, 2020 restoring another summer tradition delayed this year by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
“We know how much everyone misses the pools, and we’ve been doing everything we can to shape a safe reopening plan,” said Kimberly Gilbert, Aquatics Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation.
“Families will see big changes to how the pools operate, but we hope everyone will understand and adapt quickly. We want everyone to enjoy the pools and stay safe,” Gilbert stated.
The changes will limit capacity, allow for social distancing, and increase cleaning and sanitation procedures.
Changes include:
Although the Department is actively planning for the June 20th opening for Swan Lake Swimming Pool and Bel-Aire Swimming Pool, this date may be modified if state, local or national regulations or guidelines change. City splash pads will remain closed.
For assistance with tickets, call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476. Information about City pools and ticket purchases is online at www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com
