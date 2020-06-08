Clarksville Police report shooting in Green Acres Subdivision

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting in 2300 block of Green Acres Drive.

On Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at 9:22pm CPD officers responded to the 2300 Block of Green Acres Drive in reference to a shooting in progress. Two victims have been located and are receiving medical attention. Another subject remains at large and is possibly armed. It is not known at this time if that subject is injured.

Police are processing the scene.

This is an active investigation.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information should call the Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

