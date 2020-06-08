Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Baptist Church this Saturday, June 13th

June 8, 2020
 

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – On Saturday, June 13th, 2020, Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Baptist Church. This free event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

A valid ID must be presented.

One box per household.

Many thanks to Living Hope Baptist Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

Living Hope Baptist Church is located at, 225 Little Hope Church Road in Clarksville, TN

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.


      June 2020
