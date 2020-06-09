Nissan recalls over 800,000 vehicles because Secondary Hood Latch may Bind, not Latch

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain model year 2013-2015 Nissan Altima vehicles manufactured March 6th, 2012, to December 31st, 2014.

In the affected vehicles, the secondary hood latch may bind and remain in the unlatched position when the hood is closed.

If the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged, the hood could unexpectedly open while driving, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 16V029000

Manufacturer: Nissan North America, Inc.

Components: Latches/Locks/Linkages

Potential Number of Units Affected: 846,000

Make Model Year Nissan Altima 2013-2015

Summary

Remedy

These vehicles were previously included in recalls 14V-565 and 15V-116, however the previous remedy plan may not have been performed consistently to remove the safety risk. To correct this issue, Nissan will re-notify all affected owners and dealers will replace the hood latch with a new one, free of charge.

The recall began on February 17th 2016. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1.800.647.7261. Note: This recall supersedes recalls 14V-565 and 15V-116.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

