Clarksville area Pets of the Week for June 10th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of June 10th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bruno is a small 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier. This handsome photogenic boy is very friendly and playful.

Pound Cake is a young female domestic short hair with a mostly white coat and a brown striped tail. Her cute pink nose and stunning amber eyes make her irresistible.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nellie is a 3-year-old, 10-pound female gray tabby. This sweet girl is house trained and has been spayed. Her ideal home would be as an only cat. She would love all of your attention for her very own.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Caramel is a lovely young ginger and white female cat who was owner surrendered by her family who had raised her from kittenhood. She is going through a period of adjustment, as all shelter cats do. She prefers to be queen bee in her household, and would do best in a home with no other pets. Caramel is spayed, vetted, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Adoptions at Petsmart are by appointment only.

Dover Humane Society

Eclipse is a young, 46-pound neutered male Labrador retriever. He is fully vetted and house trained. Eclipe is very loving, friendly and playful. He gets along well with children and is expected to get a little bigger/ This handsome boy would make a great family addition.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 4-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier. He is fully vetted and house trained. This handsome boy needs a low traffic home and a very special someone to share his forever home with.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Leo is a 4-year-old, 75-pound neutered male husky mix. He gets along great with children and other dogs. He is house and crate trained but prefers to be free roaming. He had surgery on both back legs and is recovering nicely. Leo is a gentle giant with lots of love to give.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Laverne is a 5-year-old, 20-pound spayed female beagle. She is house and crate trained and gets along great with children, cats and other dogs. Laverne loves going for walks and being outside. She would do best in a quiet home with a fenced in yard.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jewels is an adult, 35-pound female mixed breed who was found wandering the streets of Clarksville, where a kind couple took care of her until she came to the rescue. She is a little diva with beautiful green eyes and she loves her treats. Jewels is a little timid at first but warms up quickly.

Find her Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

