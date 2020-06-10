Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office request help with Vehicle Burglary, Theft

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in reference to several burglaries and vehicle theft involving a white car.

The incidents occurred in a neighborhood off of Hwy 41A and in a neighborhood off of Rossview Road on Monday, June 8th, 2020, between 2:00am and 06:00am.

Home security footage shows three males drive up in a white vehicle, approach several vehicles in the neighborhood checking for unlocked doors in the Rossview area.

The suspects stole items from vehicles that were unlocked and attempted to steal a vehicle but were unsuccessful.

However, the suspects were able to steal a vehicle in a neighborhood off of Hwy 41A that was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator McKenzie Knotts at 931.648.0611 ext. 13404 or submit a tip with the new MoCoInfo App.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

