More good news on United States comeback

Washington, D.C. – Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany just shared some terrific news about our nation’s fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.



According to Dr. Birx, a new study suggests that the United States prevented more than 3 million COVID-19 Coronavirus deaths thanks to aggressive mitigation efforts by President Donald Trump and other officials. Those efforts include early travel restrictions with China, national public health guidelines, rapid testing and ventilator production, and more.

Another study found that these national shutdown efforts prevented 50 million additional United States Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, as well.



Thanks to the selfless patriotism of workers all across our country who did their part, America’s economy is now reopening safely, strongly, and well ahead of schedule.



Pundits were stunned on Friday, for example, when they first saw the monthly jobs report for May. After “experts” projected that the United States would lose 7.5 million jobs last month, the economy added 2.5 million—the biggest monthly gain in history.



Larry Kudlow: America is coming back!



“It was, as economist Chris Rupkey emailed, the ‘biggest forecast miss of our life,’” The Washington Post reported. “What the heck happened? In short, give some credit to the government relief efforts, especially the Paycheck Protection Program, for bringing back jobs.”



The Paycheck Protection Program, signed into law by President Donald Trump, provides forgivable loans to businesses that kept their employees on payroll during the pandemic.



In fairness to the media, they are used to the slow economic “recoveries” of the past, such as the weak growth seen under former President Barack Obama. But the Trump Economy is different, bolstered by pro-growth, pro-worker policies that created wealth broadly, cut down income inequality, and dropped unemployment to its lowest rate in 50 years.



“Because the patient was strong in the beginning, because [of] the policies that [President Trump] put into place to cut taxes, roll back regulation, unleash American energy, fight for free and fair trade, we created more than 7 million jobs” before the Coronavirus struck, Vice President Mike Pence says. Now, we’re rebounding quickly.



VP Pence: Credit President Trump’s leadership during this pandemic



“The greatest comeback in American history,” President Trump called it on Friday, delivering remarks from the White House Rose Garden. “It’s not going to stop here.”



As America reopens, President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force continue to lead a nationwide response to keep the virus under control.



“The best strategy to ensure the health of our people moving forward is to focus our resources on protecting high-risk populations—like the elderly and those in nursing homes—while allowing younger and healthy Americans to get back to work immediately and open up our schools,” the President said Friday.



Another economic milestone came today: For the third day in a row, the NASDAQ stock index closed at an all-time high. “Tremendous progress being made, way ahead of schedule,” President Trump tweeted this morning. “USA!”



“Trump Signs New Law Relaxing PPP Rules: What You Need to Know”



More: Press Secretary delivers statement on renaming military bases

