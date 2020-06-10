|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office request help with Vehicle Burglary, Theft Newer: Lamar Alexander: Changing Discrimination Requires Changing Behavior, Not Just Laws »
Tennessee Long-Term Care Facilities to Resume Limited Visitation under New Guidelines
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in coordination with his COVID-19 Unified Command Group will release guidance today on requirements and options permitting Tennessee’s long-term care facilities to provide limited visitation options while keeping their resident populations safe from COVID-19 Coronavirus.
“From my own family experience, I know how heartbreakingly difficult and stressful it is to not see loved ones for weeks at a time,” Governor Lee said.
“Our family members, friends, and neighbors in long-term care are our most vulnerable Tennesseans. Even limited visitation options will bring relief and support for residents and visitors alike, as long as we can ensure everyone’s well-being,” stated Governor Lee.
The UCG guidance is being released in connection with a forthcoming executive order and will permit new forms of visitation beginning Monday June 15th, 2020.
Facilities that choose to re-open to visitors must first meet the following prerequisites:
“Our hope is to balance the need for social interaction at long-term care facilities with providing a safe environment for residents, staff, and visitors,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health. “We will monitor the implementation of this visitation plan closely, knowing we may need to revert to more protective measures if we start seeing an increase in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases at facilities.”
Long-term care facilities who meet the prerequisites and allow limited visitation must follow guidelines, which include:
Long-term care facilities may utilize three options for limited resident visitation to take place:
Separate provisions for visitation involving accommodations for support for residents with disabilities and other critical assistance or end-of-life care also remain in effect.
SectionsNews
TopicsBill Lee, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lisa Piercey, Nashville, Nashville TN, Nursing Homes, Social Distancing, Tennessee, Tennessee Governor, Unified Command
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed