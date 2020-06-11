Austin Peay State University alumna establishes Jackson-Hardin Education Endowed Scholarship for APSU students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumna Dr. Carlette Hardin recently made a generous donation to the Austin Peay State University Foundation to establish the Jackson-Hardin Education Endowed Scholarship for APSU students.

The scholarship was created in memory of Hardin’s parents, Carl and Cora Belle Jackson.

To receive the scholarship, students must be Tennessee residents who are enrolled full-time at APSU, have been admitted to the APSU Eriksson College of Education K-6 Licensure Program and have a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49 at the time they apply.

Priority will be given to residents of Robertson County, Tennessee. This scholarship is renewable for up to two years.

“My parents raised and educated seven children on a sharecropper’s salary,” Hardin said. “When it came time for college, my siblings and I knew that the only way we could go to college was through scholarships, financial aid and work. While my parents could not support us financially, they provided the encouragement we needed to pursue our dreams. They lived to see six of their children enter college.

“This endowment will continue their legacy by assisting students who have financial need in continuing their education,” she added. “My family lived in Robertson County, and the faculty and administrators of the local school system provided tremendous support to me and my siblings. Individuals and civic organizations in Robertson County supported us through scholarships and opportunities to work. To honor and thank those individuals who helped us along the way, this endowment will be used to provide financial support to students from Robertson County.”

Dr. Hardin graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in history and in 1979 with a master’s degree in psychology. After earning a doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University, she joined the APSU faculty. Before her retirement, she served her alma mater as dean of the APSU Eriksson College of Education from 2010 to 2017.

Over the years, she has faithfully supported the University through her involvement in the APSU National Alumni Association and the Tower Club. She has also contributed to various academic scholarships and events, including the Candlelight Ball. She and her husband William currently live in Clarksville.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

