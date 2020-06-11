Clarksville Academy to open August 13th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy announces school will open on August 13th, 2020 in a traditional classroom setting, unless prohibited by the state of Tennessee.

In addition, Clarksville Academy is exploring the option of remote learning for families and/or students with underlying conditions that may prevent them from being in a group setting.

Our Health and Safety Committee will provide guidelines for a safe return that might include adhering to physical distancing standards, possible use of masks, and health screenings upon campus entry.

CA is currently open to all employees.

In addition, conditioning is underway for student athletes in accordance to NFHS and TSSAA guidelines. On-campus tours and admissions evaluations are back to a regular schedule. Given the ever changing nature of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we will continue to consult local, state, and federal guidelines.

Further communication regarding the 2020-2021 school year will be communicated to parents over the summer.

