Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Riverside Drive Water Outage Planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage, weather permitting, on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at 8:00pm, on a section of Riverside Drive from McClure Street to West Washington Street for water main line upgrade and maintenance.

The work will take place overnight and the water outage will affect the roads and streets listed including periods of low water pressure.

Areas Affected

Riverside Drive from McClure Street to West Washington Street.

College Street from North Riverside Drive to North Spring Street.

Commerce Street from South Riverside Drive to South First Street.

Sullivan Street from Commerce Street to West Washington Street.

College Street will be closed to through traffic from North Riverside Drive to North Spring Street and motorists will be redirected to North First Street to bypass the utility work zone.

The water main work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00am on Tuesday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

