Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation announces New Chairman, Board

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation is pleased to announce Joel Wallace will assume the role of Board Chairman beginning July 1st, 2020. Wallace is a partner at the law firm of Cunningham, Mitchell & Rocconi.

Also appointed to the Executive Committee are Price Hopson, Vice Chairman, and Jo Dee Wright, Treasurer. Hopson is a Risk Consultant for Mann, Smith & Cummings and Wright works in Client Support and Marketing at Jack B. Turner and Associates.

Three new Board members were nominated to join the Board as well; Brian Taylor, CDE Lightband, Emily Medvecky, Altra Federal Credit Union, and community advocate, Jen Brower. The new members will serve a three-year term.

“Public education is near and dear to my heart. I can think of no more important time to serve as chairman than during this period of uncertainty as to the way in which schools will open this August,” said Joel Wallace. “We have a great group of sponsors and volunteers who support the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and know the importance of providing additional resources to students, teachers and staff.”

The Board is also comprised of the following members; Rich Holladay – Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, Denise Pickett – Providence Builders, Carla Lavergne – Clarksville Living Magazine, Grayson Smith – DBS & Associates Engineering, Lesa Goder – Premier Medical Group, Elizabeth Devers – Wyatt-Johnson Automotive Group, and John Montgomery – Crye-Leike Realtors, Inc.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation

Founded in 1986, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation is 501C(3) organization that is supported by community individuals, businesses, industry professionals and public school staff interested in the improvement of public education. The Foundation serves an exclusive purpose to serve as a charitable institution to aid in the development and improvement of the quality of education in the public schools in Montgomery County, Tennessee.

With a focus on Student Achievement, Classroom Innovation, Improving Public Education and Community Partnerships, the CMC Education Foundation works to nurture the potential of students and teachers while improving the community’s support of school programs that contribute to student achievement.

