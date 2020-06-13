Tennessee Department of Health changes, updates reporting format for COVID-19 Cases, Testing

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health is updating the format for sharing of data on COVID-19 Coronavirus to provide a more comprehensive look at the pandemic in Tennessee.

The new format will began June 12th, 2020 and will include the addition of probable cases to the daily case counts, and a report of total polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests completed.

These data are updated at 2:00pm Central time daily on the TDH website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

“We want to present a clear picture of the burden of COVID-19 Coronavirus on our state, and we want Tennesseans to understand the reason it may appear that we’ve had an increase in our cases and tests completed,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

The total number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surveillance case definitions: wwwn.cdc.gov/nndss/conditions/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/case-definition/2020/.

The full data report will break these numbers down into confirmed and probable cases for the state and for each county, and will provide figures for confirmed and probable deaths. Demographic information will be reported for the combined total of both confirmed and probable cases.

TDH figures for tests completed will comprehensively include those who have been tested multiple times, to provide a more accurate picture of the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus testing taking place in Tennessee. TDH is only reporting PCR test results.

Tennessee’s county health departments continue to offer COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at no charge to anyone who wishes to be tested. Find a map of health department locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers by 2:00pm CT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

