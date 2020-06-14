Hopkinsville Community College to re-open Campus for limited service on June 15th

On-campus classes planned for fall term

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is set to gradually re-open the Hopkinsville Campus on Monday, June 15th, 2020 to provide limited in-person service on weekdays 8:00am-4:30pm.

Under direction from the U.S. Army, HCC’s Fort Campbell Campus will re-open for most services on Monday, July 6th, with weekday hours 9:00am-4:30pm.

Service will by appointment Only; no walk-ins will be permitted until further notice.

Appointment procedure details will be given at a later date as they become available.

Virtual services for the Fort Campbell Campus can currently be utilized.

Fort Campbell Campus Information

HCC administrators continue to ask that students utilize virtual services whenever possible. The College’s Virtual Resources webpage includes important procedures and contact information for those who prefer to access services remotely.

Student, Business, and Workforce Services

Virtual Student, Business and Workforce services can be provided by email or phone with the contact information listed below.

Those who choose to visit HCC’s Hopkinsville Campus are encouraged to make an appointment by using the department specific phone or email contacts listed above for all areas with the exception of Financial Aid, which takes appointments by email only. Appointments will help College employees manage traffic flow and adhere to the social distancing requirements.

Students visiting campus may be asked to wait in their vehicles or outside until they are called in an effort to reduce the number of people in a building at any one time. No other guests will be allowed with the student during appointments.

Each campus building will have only one door to use as an entrance/exit. These will be clearly marked.

Administration and Auditorium Buildings – left, main entrance off of Talbert Drive.

Academic and Technology Center – under the clock tower

Emerging Technologies Building – right, main entrance off of North Drive

The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville LRC (Library) will remain closed until July 1st.

Healthy Campus Requirements

As part of the re-opening process, Hopkinsville Community College will implement new requirements and procedures that all employees, students and visitors must follow when visiting campus.

Wear a facemask (mandatory).

Stay home if you are sick.

Practice 6’ social distancing. Floor decals will be installed in common areas where lines may form to help us remember.

Wash your hands frequently.

Use hand sanitizer before and after in multi-use areas.

Each building will have a sanitization station with infrared thermometers, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

Common areas and break rooms will be closed to gatherings. Microwaves can be used, but only one person at a time may enter the area.

Vending machines and water fountains will be turned off, but water bottle fillings stations will be operational.

One person may ride in an elevator at a time.

Summer & Fall Courses

Summer II and *fall semester courses are currently open for registration. Summer II courses, beginning July 6th, will be offered primarily online along with some hybrid courses that combine online and on-campus study.

HCC administrators are planning for fall semester courses, beginning August 17th, to be offered in all three formats: online, hybrid and traditional in-person campus classroom. Course offerings are subject to change with the pandemic status.

*Fort Campbell fall course registration opens for servicemembers on July 6th and all other students at noon on July 27th.

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

Hopkinsville Community College’s Barnes & Noble bookstore will continue to operate through virtual, online service at www.kctcs.bncollege.com. Questions regarding order status, book rental return and general information can be emailed to *protected email* .

Placement Testing

All KCTCS colleges have approved a 1-year waiver to allow previous test scores to be used for placement score to enter college classes. Approved assessments include the following: ACT or SAT scores, Accuplacer, COMPASS, KYOTE, and TABE. This waiver will expire at the end of spring 2021 semester.

To schedule a placement test, contact Martha Metcalfe at *protected email* or 270.707.3826. Anyone taking a placement test will be required to abide by HCC’s Healthy Campus Requirements listed above.

Workforce Assessment Testing

Hopkinsville Community College’s Workforce Assessments, which include Pearson VUE, PAX-RN, NACE and WorkKeys exams, will resume testing on the Hopkinsville Campus later this month. All testing will be by appointment only with a reduced capacity in the testing room. Examinees must follow the Health Campus Requirements above and will receive additional specific instructions about the check-in and testing process prior to coming to campus. Additional details will follow prior to re-opening.

HCC has named HR Director Yvonne Glasman as the Healthy at Work Officer, following the Healthy at Work requirements. She may be contacted at 270.707.3722 or *protected email* with questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus information at HCC.

HCC will continue to follow the re-opening requirements set forth by the Governor’s Office and guidelines from the CDC and Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) as the College moves through the phased process.

