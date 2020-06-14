Tennessee Board of Regents to meet on tuition, fees, budgets for Academic Year 2020-21 on June 18th-19th

Nashville, TN – On June 18th-19th, 2020, the Tennessee Board of Regents will convene its regular quarterly meeting with an agenda that includes consideration of tuition, fees and budgets for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Board of Regents governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.

The board’s standing committees will meet Thursday, June 18th, starting at 8:00am CT with the Committee on Finance and Business Operations.

The other four committees will follow consecutively: Personnel and Compensation, Academic Programs and Policies and Student Life, External Affairs, and Economic and Community Development.

The full Board of Regents will convene on Friday, June 19th, at 8:30am CT. All meetings will occur by teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, and all will be live-streamed and archived on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/june-2020-quarterly-board-meting. Full committee and board agendas, meeting material and reports are also posted at that link.

The Committee on Business and Finance will review staff recommendations on tuition, fees and budgets for 2020-21 during its Thursday meeting and then forward the committee’s recommendations to the full board for further discussion and action on Friday.

Other major agenda items include:

Consideration of capital budget proposals (major construction and maintenance projects) from the colleges for Fiscal Year 2021-22. Projects approved by the board will go to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, where they will be considered along with projects from state universities for THEC’s overall capital budget recommendation to the state for Fiscal Year 2021-22.

Consideration of 21 proposed new or re-located programs at seven different colleges of applied technology.

Consideration of the appointment of the president at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro.

Consideration of faculty tenure and promotion recommendations.

Consideration of president emeritus contracts.

Presentation of Chancellor Flora Tydings’s quarterly report, including updates on Covid-19 impacts and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

About the Tennessee Board of Regents

The College System of Tennessee, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 140,000 students annually.

