Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at One Church this Saturday, June 20th

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – On Saturday, June 20th, 2020, Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry at One Church, 1810 Tiny Town Road, Clarksville, TN 37042 (Great Escape/Regal Movie Theater parking lot).

This free event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

A valid ID must be presented.

One box per household.

Many thanks to One Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.


