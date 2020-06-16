Austin Peay State University makes changes to Fall 2020 Academic Calendar

Clarksville, TN – In response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Academic Affairs recently announced changes to the University’s academic calendar for the Fall 2020 semester.

In-person and online classes will still begin on August 24th, 2020 but under this new calendar, classes also will meet on October 12th-13th – previously designated as Austin Peay State University’s Fall Break – and the semester’s last day of face-to-face instruction will be Wednesday, November 25th.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, the University will transition fully to remote learning for the semester’s final assignments and exams.

“This fall, students will be able to participate in curricular and co-curricular activities with each other and faculty,” Dr. Karen Meisch, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said.

“They’ll be able to be together, have study groups and ask questions. We can do this while mitigating risk with social distancing and masks. Our goal is to follow the Tennessee Pledge and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, while also providing as rich a college experience as possible,” Meisch stated.

The University will remain open and completely operational as normal until the end of the semester on December 11th. This will allow students their normal access to academic buildings, the library, student services and other programs during this time.

These changes do not apply to the Fall I or Fall II terms at Austin Peay State University’s Fort Campbell Center.

By eliminating fall break and the November 25th holiday, APSU will not lose any days of potential face-to-face instruction for the fall semester. The move will actually extend the amount of time students have to prepare for their final exams or final projects.

What will the fall semester look like?

When students return to Austin Peay State University in late August, they will attend a mix of in-person, online and high-flex classes that make use of several remote learning options. Some classrooms will be reduced to 50 percent capacity, to allow for social distancing, while other classes will meet in larger venues not traditionally used for instructional purposes.

Some classes might meet in-person for every session, and others might make use of recorded lectures, online tools and face-to-face components. Each class will be different, based on the needs of each discipline, the needs of the student and the instructor.

APSU will increase online course options for the fall to accommodate students who want remote options, and it will offer courses with face-to-face components for students who want to pursue in-person classes.

The University is also looking at adding more outdoor learning spaces through the use of tents, tables and other options. This will help with airflow and social distancing.

Austin Peay State University, like universities across the country and state, will follow federal guidelines and the Tennessee Pledge for Higher Education Institutions. Students, faculty and staff will be required to observe the CDC’s distancing guidelines, and face coverings must be worn in enclosed areas, such as classrooms.

Information on APSU’s response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is available at www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

