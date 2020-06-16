FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: June 16th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

Today, FDA revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) that allowed for chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be used to treat certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Coronavirus when a clinical trial was unavailable, or participation in a clinical trial was not feasible.

Based on its ongoing analysis of the EUA and emerging scientific data, the FDA determined that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 Coronavirus for the authorized uses in the EUA.

Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other potential serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use. The agency issued a Press Release and posted FAQs about this action.

Today, FDA is warning health care providers about a newly discovered potential drug interaction related to the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir, which has received emergency use authorization for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 Coronavirus patients with severe disease.

Based on a recently completed non-clinical laboratory study, the FDA is revising the fact sheet for health care providers that accompanies the drug to state that co-administration of remdesivir and chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate is not recommended, as it may result in reduced antiviral activity of remdesivir. The agency issued a Press Release about this action.

On June 12th, the FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for succinylcholine chloride injection USP 200 mg/10 mL, which is indicated, in addition to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation. Side effects of succinylcholine chloride injection include anaphylaxis, hyperkalemia, and malignant hyperthermia.

Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has authorized 138 tests under EUAs, which include 117 molecular tests, 20 antibody tests, and 1 antigen test.

