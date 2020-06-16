|
Tennessee State Capitol Protest
Nashville, TN – On Sunday, June 15th, 2020 there was a demonstration held on the Tennessee State Capitol grounds. At 10:30pm troopers issued a warning that at 11:00pm anyone remaining on the Capitol grounds would be arrested.
Several additional warnings were issued before the 11:00pm deadline. The crowd refused to leave and sat down, locked legs and arms.
Shortly after 11:00pm troopers detained 21 total individuals.
This breaks down to 19 cited, 2 arrested for public intoxication.
