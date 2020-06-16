When You Defund the Police, You Destabilize Urban Communities

Washington, D.C. – “Defunding America’s police departments is dangerous. Stripping resources away from local law enforcement will lead to animosity, increased lawlessness and have a disproportionate impact on urban communities that actually need them the most in a truly devastating fashion,” Paris Dennard writes for The Daily Caller.

Surveys of urban communities show residents generally want more policing, not less. That includes 68 percent of Chicagoans in low-income neighborhoods, for example.

“As public health officials warn of a new surge in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases following mass protests in densely populated cities, the New York City mayor’s office has instructed its contact tracing team not to ask tested individuals if they participated in the crowded demonstrations,” Tristan Justice reports for The Federalist.

“Melania Trump wants to use art to help children learn about women’s suffrage. The first lady on Monday announced a youth art project to coincide with the ratification nearly 100 years ago of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote,” Darlene Superville reports for The Associated Press.

U.S. retail sales in May saw the largest monthly jump in history. “Consumers freed from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns began shopping again. The 17.7% headline gain including food sales easily topped the previous record from October 2001 and . . . beat the 8% estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones,” Jeff Cox reports for CNBC.

