Austin Peay State University President Alisa White to be named president of Sam Houston State University

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, June 18th, 2020, Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Alisa White sent the following message to the campus community:

Dear Colleagues,

After six years of working with and on behalf of some of the most wonderful people we’ve ever known, Elliott and I will leave Austin Peay State University after commencement ceremonies in August to join Sam Houston State University in Texas if I am confirmed as president by the Texas State University System Board of Regents.

While we both are excited about the opportunity to serve another student-focused institution and to live near our children and grandchildren, we will miss Austin Peay State University. To be clear, we will miss you and our students.

It’s been a privilege to work with you, to learn from you, and to tell the Austin Peay State University story—your story—to our internal and external communities. Thank you for your passion for students, your dedication to our mission, and the manner in which you lead with excellence. Govs truly lead.

Although we are living in uncertain times, I have great confidence in APSU’s Board of Trustees, the Senior Leadership Team and the faculty and staff to continue to move the University forward. Austin Peay State University is fortunate to have a talent pool that is both broad and deep.

Thank you for your professionalism and your kindnesses. Thank you for the notes of encouragement over the years. Thank you for making this campus and the community a wonderful home for Elliott and me.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics