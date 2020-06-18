|
Marsha Blackburn Joins Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act to Reform Policing in America
Washington, D.C. – On Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) became a cosponsor of Senator Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act.
The legislation provides long-term solutions focused on police reform, accountability and transparency, while also promoting efforts to find solutions to systemic issues affecting people of color such as education and health disparities.
“Senator Scott is to be thanked for his commitment to police reform and his leadership on the issue,” said Senator Blackburn. “Recent events have highlighted the necessity to make changes to our current system, and the American people have made it clear that the status quo does not reflect our nation’s values.”
“In yesterday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, we gained insight from police chiefs and those who are charged with keeping the public safe. Police departments need more funding for training and tools to de-escalate conflict. It is my hope that the JUSTICE Act passes in the Senate with ample bipartisan support,” Senator Blackburn stated.
“Now is the time for reform,” Senator Scott said. “The murder of George Floyd and its aftermath made clear from sea to shining sea that action must be taken to rebuild lost trust between communities of color and law enforcement. The JUSTICE Act takes smart, commonsense steps to address these issues, from ending the use of chokeholds and increasing the use of body worn cameras, to providing more resources for police departments to better train officers and make stronger hiring decisions. I want to thank Leader McConnell and the entire task force not just for their hard work on putting this bill together, but for their commitment to finding real solutions.”
The full text of the JUSTICE Act is here, and a section by section analysis is here. A summary is below.
