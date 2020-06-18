President Donald Trump unveils roadmap to stop Veteran Suicide

Washington, D.C. – More than 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year, taking their own lives at a rate one-and-a-half times that of other Americans. Female veterans are at an even higher risk, with a suicide rate of more than twice that of other Americans.



From 2005 to 2016, the veteran suicide rate rose by an alarming 26 percent. In the past, these heroes were too often overlooked by our leaders, who sent our troops to fight in foreign lands without taking care of them once they returned home.

Secretary Perdue, Ivanka Trump help deliver food boxes

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Ivanka Trump, and other Administration officials met with minority faith leaders in Pittsburgh yesterday, where they held a listening session before participating in a food box distribution for families in need.



“I was grateful to listen and learn from faith & community leaders how together we can bring about healing and holistic revitalization to underserved communities across the nation,” Ms. Trump tweeted.



The Farmers to Families Food Box program has delivered nearly 20 million boxes to date. All told, as part of the Administration’s ongoing Coronavirus relief efforts, the program will purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in dairy products, $258 million in meats, and $175 million in combination boxes to support both American farmers and underserved families.

