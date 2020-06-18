|
President Donald Trump unveils roadmap to stop Veteran Suicide
Washington, D.C. – More than 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year, taking their own lives at a rate one-and-a-half times that of other Americans. Female veterans are at an even higher risk, with a suicide rate of more than twice that of other Americans.
Under President Donald Trump, our veterans have been championed since day one. In 2018, he signed the largest funding bill for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in history, securing $86.5 billion. He also restored much-needed accountability and discipline to the VA system.
“We’ve removed more than 9,000 VA workers who were not giving our veterans the care, respect, attention that they’ve earned,” President Trump said.
Today, the VA took another major step forward, unveiling the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, also known as “PREVENTS.” The 10-point roadmap includes a major public health campaign on veteran suicide prevention.
The roadmap will implement changes in how veteran suicide is researched as well, allowing providers to better understand the unique risk profile of every patient. The roadmap will also pursue partnerships that strengthen community-based, nonprofit, and faith-based interventions.
Veteran suicide is a national tragedy, and improving the quality of care for our nation’s heroes is one of President Trump’s top priorities. After years of scandal and neglect from past administrations, this President has reorganized the VA around the principle that our veterans deserve the best treatment available on Earth.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Ivanka Trump, and other Administration officials met with minority faith leaders in Pittsburgh yesterday, where they held a listening session before participating in a food box distribution for families in need.
