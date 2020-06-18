|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 681 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, June 18th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 32,595 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee as of Thursday, June 18th, 2020. That is an increase of 681 cases from Tuesday’s 31,914. There have been 488 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Fourteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 356. There has been five deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been twelve new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is now at 670. There have been nine deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 161.
No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 140. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is ten. No new cases of the virus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at eight. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at eighteen. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.
No additional cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is thirty six. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at thirty five. One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is seventeen.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 139. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 7,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 171 cases from Wednesday’s 7,082. There have been ninety three deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 2,174,844 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 26,487 cases in 24 hours from Wednesday’s 2,148,357. There have now been 118,057 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
