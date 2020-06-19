|
|
|
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 18th 2020
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County continues sidewalk construction on SR 13 (Highway 48 and 13).
Nightly from 10:00pm until 5:00am there will be a lane closure for the construction work.
Cheatham County
Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26
Davidson County
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
Interstate 440 Reconstruction
Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions on I-440 for maintenance final pavement markings. At least one lane will remain open in both directions.
I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow
Friday, June 19th at 8:00pm through Monday, June 22nd at 5:00am, Hickory Hollow Parkway (including on/off ramps) will be closed at the bridge for concrete excavation and asphalt placement.
Look Ahead – Friday, June 26th at 8:00pm through Monday, June 29th at 5:00am, Hickory Hollow Parkway (including on/off ramps) will be closed at the bridge for concrete excavation and asphalt placement.
Nightly, Starting Sunday, June 21st, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.
Dickson County
Overhead Sign Installation
Dickson County, Williamson County, Rutherford County
Overhead Sign Installation
Stewart County
SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00)
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
|
|
