Clarksville Transit System will resume Fare Collections July 1st
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 1st, 2020, the Clarksville Transit System will resume fare collections on all buses and Paratransit vans.
Bus passes will be available for purchase at the Transit Center and aboard each bus.
Paratransit lift ticket books are available for purchase on the vans.
Purchasing a bus pass on a bus or purchasing a Paratransit lift ticket book on a van requires cash in the exact amount for the purchase.
