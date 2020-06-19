|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Department of Education Releases Third Set of School Reopening Toolkits to Provide Districts with Guidance, Resources to Prepare for Upcoming School Year
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the third set of five reopening toolkits in a series of more than 20 resources focused on key topics to help district leaders as they make locally-driven decisions around the upcoming school year this fall.
The release makes five more toolkits available for district and school leaders as they make the best local decisions around reopening.
The series of reopening toolkits and resources will help districts dive deeper into considerations, recommendations, and best practices.
“The department has been in constant communication with Tennessee’s school district leaders to identify questions and areas that need further consideration as we look toward the coming school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
“We are excited to be hearing from our districts and educators as they dig into the toolkits and resources and we look forward to continuing these conversations to help provide guidance for our districts and schools as they make local decisions regarding the fall,” Schwinn stated.
These five toolkits are now available for district use:
The department will update the toolkits as needed after release to reflect district best practices and findings.
The first ten toolkits were released earlier this week and the additional toolkits will be released following this schedule:
Monday, June 15th, 2020
Tuesday, June 16th, 2020
Thursday, June 18th, 2020
Friday, June 19th, 2020
Monday, June 22nd, 2020
The department released an Overview Guide for LEAs last week, which provides broad considerations and questions for districts as each seeks to make the best local decisions for the upcoming school year.
The reopening toolkits, along with other guidance documents and resources, are available to schools and districts on the Tennessee Department of Education’s reopening guidance webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html.
For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact .
SectionsEducation
TopicsNashville, Nashville TN, Penny Schwinn, School Opening, TDOE, Tennessee Department of Education
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed