Update on Reopening America

Washington, D.C. – Americans are ready to get back to work. Fewer than 6 percent of Americans tested each week are found to have the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Daily average case rates continue to fall, and all 50 states have begun reopening in a safe and responsible manner.



Small businesses are leading this comeback. During the height of the pandemic, more than 80 percent of them were forced to close temporarily as Americans helped slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

To help these companies recover and avoid bankruptcy, state leaders must continue to follow President Donald Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again.



Endless lockdowns are not an option.



President Trump hosted a group of these small business leaders for a roundtable at the White House today. Joining him were Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma. “America is better supplied and more prepared to reenter than, I would say, just about any other place,” the President said.



President Donald Trump: We’ve saved 50 million American jobs



The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), signed into law by President Trump in March and replenished in April, has sustained millions of small businesses and protected their employees during the pandemic. The President approved more than $670 billion for the PPP, along with $60 billion for the SBA’s Disaster Loan Program.



Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, traveled to Iowa earlier this week and visited Michigan today, where he toured two manufacturing companies. In May, the American manufacturing sector created 225,000 new jobs—part of the record-breaking 2.5 million jobs added last month.



“During one of the most challenging times in our Nation,” the Vice President tweeted, “it was the people who make things & the people who grow things who stepped up.”



Photos: VP Pence visits Winnebago Industries in Iowa



As our economy comes back, it’s vital that we continue to work together, get people back to work, and protect our most vulnerable citizens. Regrettably, too many politicians and pundits care more about exploiting fear than about reopening our country.



After weeks of condoning mass protests and turning a blind eye to violent rioters, many Democrats are once again calling for stricter lockdowns on law-abiding residents.



Enough is enough. Working Americans stepped up when the COVID-19 Coronavirus struck, staying home and often losing their jobs to help slow the spread of disease. They aren’t asking for much now—only a chance to get back to work and provide for their families.



President Trump hears them. It’s time to safely reopen America for business.



President Donald Trump: The economic revival is beginning!



Read: There is no Coronavirus “second wave,” VP Pence says

