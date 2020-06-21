Clarksville Christian School Reaffirms Plans to Open on August 12th for the 2020-21 School Year

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School (CCS) has reaffirmed plans to open their campus for face-to-face classes when the 2020-21 school year begins on August 12th, 2020.

After successfully navigating the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis during the recent school year, school President, Dr. Brad Moser, said his administrative team decided in May that CCS had the capability of safely resuming campus-based classes this fall.

He realized, however, that CCS would greatly benefit from the expert advice of local healthcare professionals.

“There is strength in numbers and in collective experience”, Moser stated, “and that is why we formed our COVID-19 Rapid Response Team. We knew we were going to be back on campus, but wanted to ensure the health and safety of our students.”

According to CCS school nurse and team Co-Chair, Michelle Roberts, the COVID-19 team “has already begun to help Clarksville Christian further formulate and refine our plans for moving ahead.” In addition to providing guidance on initial plans for re-opening, Roberts noted that the team will also be prepared to help the school quickly adapt to any number of situations that may arise.

In addition to forming the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, CCS has also been performing extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the entire campus in order to be fully prepared. Moser offered that the school has been working with Hillyard, an industry leader in environmental cleaning, disinfecting and hygiene products and procedures for healthcare, industrial, food service, and educational settings.

About the Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian is conducting voluntary athletic activities this summer and is also planning to resume fall sports on time and as scheduled.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org

Related Stories

Sections

Topics