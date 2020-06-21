|
Lamar Alexander Supports Police Reform Legislation in the Senate
Washington, D.C. – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after cosponsoring Senator Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) police reform legislation:
“I’m glad to cosponsor Senator Tim Scott’s legislation to help states reform our country’s police departments by holding police officers accountable, identifying and encouraging the adoption and use of best practices in community policing, and providing better training to police officers. Senator Scott is the right person to lead on this important issue due to his personal experiences and his ability to bring people together.”
Senator Alexander concluded: “Benjamin Hooks, the former NAACP president from Memphis, said that ‘America is a work in progress. We’ve come a long way, and we have a long way to go.’”
“That long way to go will not be as easy as passing laws – although this legislation will definitely help. It will also take changing behavior.”
Background on the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act:
Encourage police chiefs, states and local officials to make police reforms:
Improve data collection and record keeping to make police officers more accountable:
Better train police officers:
