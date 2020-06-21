Marsha Blackburn Report: Silicon Valley’s Censorship Party is Over

Washington, D.C. – The era of self-regulation in Silicon Valley is over. We will not allow Big Tech to get away with anticompetitive conduct or to bully competitors and consumers into silence. This week, Google threatened to choke off ad revenue to conservative news site The Federalist over their failure to police third party comments.

Meanwhile, Google does not adequately police comments on YouTube, one of its parent company’s own platforms. The U.S. Department of Justice unveiled a proposal to reduce the liability protections Big Tech hides behind when bullying competitors or suppressing free speech.

China’s Lies Have Killed More Than 100,000 Americans

Since March, life in America has changed dramatically, all because of Communist China’s unwavering commitment to lying, cheating and stealing. China knew about the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak and hid it from the world.

Giving Police The Tools They Need

In Congress, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is leading the national effort on police reform. It is my hope that the JUSTICE Act passes in the Senate with ample bipartisan support.

Simplifying The Paycheck Protection Program

Last week, I joined my colleagues in urging the U.S. Department of Treasury and Small Business Administration to make it simpler to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In response, they revised the PPP application and announced a new “EZ application.” To qualify for the “EZ application,” which is only three pages long, borrowers must meet one of the requirements, which include:

Are self-employed and have no employees; OR

Did not reduce the salaries or wages of their employees by more than 25%, and did not reduce the number or hours of their employees; OR

Experienced reductions in business activity as a result of health directives related to COVID-19, and did not reduce the salaries or wages of their employees by more than 25%

Marsha’s Roundup

Three years ago, our brave Capitol Police officers rushed onto the field to protect Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and others from an active shooter. They saved countless lives. Our police officers need our support now more than ever.

Our police departments need more funding for tools and training, not less. Calls to defund police departments are just plain foolish.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Tornado Recovery Updates and Resources

If you were affected by the April storms that hit the Chattanooga area, you can now apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance. To register click here or call 800.621.3362. The deadline to apply for assistance is June 23.

