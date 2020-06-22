|
|
|
Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold special called meeting on June 26th
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 26th, 2020 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting at 9:00am.
During this meeting, the board will appoint an interim University president.
On Thursday, June 18th, Sam Houston State University named Dr. Alisa White, APSU’s president, as its only finalist in its presidential search.
If confirmed by the Texas State University System Board of Regents, White will assume her new role at Sam Houston in early August.
To watch the meeting live on Zoom, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/98405245683.
For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.
|
