Clarksville Street Department’s Adopt-A-Street Program fights Litter

Clarksville Street Department looking for cleanup partners

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department is inviting individuals and organizations to help keep the community clean by participating in the Adopt-A-Street Program.

Here’s how the program works: Volunteers adopt a stretch of roadway and agree to pick up litter along their adopted street. In return, the Clarksville Street Department will post a sign with the name of the volunteer or organization.

The Street Department also will furnish safety vests, gloves, bags, and signs for safety, and a department crew will pick up and haul off the trash.

The program requires an application to be filled out and turned in at the Street Department office, 199 Tenth Street. Pick up an application in person, or print one from the Clarksville Street Department’s page at www.cityofclarksville.com

The application is good for one year, and must be renewed annually.

Volunteers may choose from a list of adoptable streets, or request a specific street to adopt which must be approved by the department.

For more, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931.645.7464 from 7:00am to 3:30pm Monday to Friday.

