|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Manna Café Ministries is Hiring
Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries is currently hiring for three positions.
Full-time Warehouse Assistant Manager. Responsibilities include assisting Warehouse Manager in all aspects of storage, retrieval, and dispatch of a wide range of goods during the food distribution process.
Part-time or full-time Driver. Responsibilities include operating routine routes to local grocery stores and other commodity pickups and loading/unloading trucks. An F-endorsement license is preferred but not mandatory.
Part-time Handyman/Maintenance. Responsibilities include general maintenance; cleaning, remodeling, and setting up community spaces; and equipment/appliance repair.
An ideal applicant for any of these positions will be passionate about and committed to the mission of the organization. In short, he or she will fill a unique role in the ministry of Manna Cafe.
Interested persons should email a resume to or bring it in person to the Manna Village office at 605 Providence Boulevard any weekday between 9:00am–4:00pm.
About Manna Café Ministries
Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville TN, Jobs, Manna Café Ministries, Providence Boulevard
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed