APSU Football tickets to FCS Kickoff now on sale

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has put its Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff ticket allotment on sale through its ticket website. The Governors will meet Central Arkansas in the August 29th, 2020 event at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University football fans can visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets to purchase their tickets with the following provisions:

Tickets may only be purchased in even-numbered (2, 4, 6, etc.) ticket groups. Odd-numbered ticket groups (1, 3, 5, etc.) will not be allowed.

Group purchases of more than six tickets will not be able to sit together and will be broken into smaller ticket groups according to the final seating arrangement at the Cramton Bowl.

Event organizers are continuing to finalize their plans for seating arrangements and other fan amenities during the game. The game will see reduced seating capacity to ensure proper social distancing for fans in attendance.

Tickets for the FCS Kickoff are $20.00 each. Suites – both field level and indoor — are available for purchase at a now discounted price of $5,000 each which provides 50 tickets for the even along with complimentary drink and food. Please call the ticket office directly to inquire about suite purchasing.

A limited number of rooms are available in the fan block at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center. The nightly rate is $159.00 plus taxes and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 334.481.5000. Fans are encouraged to request a room in the APSU fan block by July 24th, 2020.

