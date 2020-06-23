Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee makes Second Request for Community Input

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee continues to develop the 2021 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville Tennessee. This agenda includes items specific to issues in Montgomery County, as well as statewide, that need to be addressed by the Tennessee General Assembly.

To gather as much input as possible, Montgomery County is again asking employees, community organizations, and county residents to submit legislative items for consideration.

Community Input

Please submit items to Michelle Newell via email at , or mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040 by Friday, July 3rd.

The committee will review the suggested topics and formulate its agenda to be presented to our local state delegation in September 2020.

The legislative agenda items that were presented in 2019 and 2020 can be viewed at on the Montgomery County Commission page at mcgtn.org.


