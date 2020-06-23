Tennessee Department of Health reports 1001 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, June 23rd, 2020

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 36,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 1001 cases from Monday’s 35,302. There have been 521 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 392. There has been five deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

Seven new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 715. There have been ten deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been eight new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 175.

There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 150. No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is ten. There has been no new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at eight. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at eighteen. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been no additional cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is thirty six. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.

One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Henry County. The total is at thirty seven. Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is nineteen.

There have been two new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 147. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 7,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 151 cases from Monday’s 7,716. There have been ninety eight deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 2,328,562 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 35,695 cases in 24 hours from Monday’s 2,292,867. There have now been 120,913 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 792 deaths from Monday’s 120,121.

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

