WWII Monument in North Carolina Vandalized with Praise for Communism

Washington, D.C. – “A World War II monument in Charlotte, North Carolina, was targeted by vandals who spray-painted a hammer and sickle over the names of soldiers who died while fighting overseas,” Maddison Dibble writes in the Washington Examiner.



“Wayne White, a U.S. Air Force veteran, gathered a group of volunteers and began scrubbing the monument clean on Monday morning. He told Fox 46 that he was upset by the vandalism because it covered up the 507 names of people from Mecklenburg County who were ‘veterans and deserve the honor, respect, and dignity.’”

More: ‘Trump Was Right’: Statue Destroyers Won’t Stop with Confederate Figures

President Donald Trump is visiting Arizona today “to spotlight his administration’s completion of the 200th mile of border wall construction along the nation’s southern boundary with Mexico.” The President will tour the border wall, get a briefing on construction efforts, and take part in a discussion with local leaders, Paul Steinhauser reports for Fox News.

“Our national parks are in dire need of repairs. After decades of administrations and Congress paying lip service while kicking the can down the road, President Trump took bold action and provided unprecedented support for Congress to fix the aging [park] infrastructure,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt writes in The Hill.

“As anti-police protests continue amid seething politics in the aftermath of police killings in Minneapolis and Atlanta, as violence in many urban areas continues to spike, almost everyone is having their say. Except for police families. They feel under siege,” John Kass writes in the Chicago Tribune.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics