Blanchfield Army Community Hospital observes Independence Day, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Independence Day federal holiday, Friday, July 3rd, 2020 Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will be closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will be open normal hours.

July 3rd, Federal Holiday for Independence Day

BACH Patient and Soldier-Centered Medical Homes, specialty services and pharmacies are closed on federal holidays and therefore, will be closed July 3rd, in observance of Independence Day. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7. The COVID Clinic and Triage Line will be open normal hours.

The Town Center Pharmacy will be open normal hours, Saturday, July 4th.

July 6th, Fort Campbell DONSA

All Soldier-Centered Medical Homes including Byrd Army Medical Home and Campbell Airfield continue to consolidate to LaPointe Army Medical Home. Fort Campbell-based Patient Centered Medical Homes (retirees and family members) including Air Assault, Gold, and Young Eagle continue to consolidate to Byrd Family Medical Home.

Both will operate on a normal schedule. Screaming Eagle Medical Home, located in Clarksville and specialty services including the Department of Behavioral Health and Women’s Health Clinic remain open and will operate on a normal schedule. Byrd Pharmacy, LaPointe Pharmacy and Screaming Eagle Pharmacy will be open normal operating hours on the DONSA. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm.

COVID-19 Services

As always beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 Coronavirus infected person may call the hospital’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677 seven days a week from 7:30am to 6:00pm to reach our COVID-Triage Line.

After hours beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support these phone lines can assist beneficiaries with their non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

For non-COVID concerns patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

With services from TRICARE® Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can schedule web visits with their primary care manager, book appointments, request and review lab and test results, email your care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, contact your care team administrator.

