Clarksville City Council Committee invites input on Legislative Agenda

Clarksville City Council to develop list of Statehouse priorities

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has formed a committee of City Council members to work on a City legislative agenda to present to state lawmakers who represent Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Ward 12 Councilman Jeff Burkhart will chair the committee, which will include Ward 3 Councilman Ron Erb and Ward 10 Councilwoman Stacey Streetman.

The committee will seek input from City Council members, Department Heads and the public on the issues and priorities the City should recommend for action by local members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Here is contact information for the committee members:

As for timing, the committee invites public input through July. Then it will do its research and deliberation and present recommendations to the full City Council in August. City and County governments will present their lists of legislative priorities to the state delegation this fall before the start of the Tennessee General Assembly in January 2021.

The current state delegation that represents all or part of Clarksville-Montgomery County includes District 68 Representative Curtis Johnson; District 67 Representative Jason Hodges; District 74 Representative Jay Reedy; and District 22 Sen. Bill Powers.

