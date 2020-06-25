AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Hold Steady

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices, on average, increased slightly over last week – only rising nearly two cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.89 which is 20 cents more than one month ago and nearly 46 cents less than one year ago.

“Demand levels are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.

Quick Facts

93% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.72 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.16 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The rate at which gas prices are increasing across the country is slowing. Thirty states only saw an increase of a penny or two, causing the national average to push more expensive by three cents to $2.13 since last Monday.

The slower rate can be tied to demand. Measuring at 7.87 million b/d, gasoline demand saw a small week-over-week decline and continues to be significantly lower (21%) compared to this week last year.

Today’s national average is 19 cents more expensive than a month ago, but remains significantly cheaper – 53 cents – than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 91 cents to settle at $39.75 per barrel. Domestic crude prices increased at the end of last week amid increased market optimism regarding trade relations between the U.S. and China and greater focus on compliance with the production reduction agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners, including Russia, which has worked to cut global crude production by 9.7 million b/d since May 1st, 2020.

It remains unclear if OPEC’s agreement will extend into August; it is currently set to expire at the end of July. For this week, crude prices will likely remain volatile as the market assesses if global crude demand will decrease due to a spike in new coronavirus infections worldwide.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.94), Cleveland ($1.90), Memphis ($1.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($1.83), Clarksville ($1.85), Chattanooga ($1.85)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.890 $1.886 $1.872 $1.686 $2.349 Chattanooga $1.850 $1.856 $1.861 $1.663 $2.233 Knoxville $1.826 $1.823 $1.835 $1.651 $2.327 Memphis $1.899 $1.894 $1.863 $1.642 $2.336 Nashville $1.937 $1.935 $1.928 $1.765 $2.416 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

