Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees special called meeting for Friday, postponed
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees special called meeting originally scheduled for 9:00am on Friday, June 26th, 2020 must be rescheduled.
Information regarding the new schedule will be distributed as soon as a new date can be identified.
For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.
