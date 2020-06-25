Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees special called meeting for Friday, postponed

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees special called meeting originally scheduled for 9:00am on Friday, June 26th, 2020 must be rescheduled.

Information regarding the new schedule will be distributed as soon as a new date can be identified.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

