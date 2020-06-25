FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: June 25th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

Today, FDA launched the first “FDA Insight” podcast, featuring FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D., and FDA Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs Anand Shah, M.D., discussing FDA’s COVID-19 Coronavirus efforts, including the drug development process for a COVID-19 Coronavirus treatment.

Future FDA Insight podcasts will feature Hahn, Shah, and other FDA leaders’ insights into issues facing the agency — including the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and other emerging topics.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D., spoke at the German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum 2020. This 15th edition of the forum, live-streamed/posted on YouTube, featured a 25-minute conversation with Dr. Hahn, moderated by Axios Health Care Editor Sam Baker.

Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, M.D., issued the following joint USDA-FDA statement regarding food export restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 Coronavirus:

The United States understands the concerns of consumers here domestically and around the world who want to know that producers, processors and regulators are taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety especially during these challenging times. However, efforts by some countries to restrict global food exports related to COVID-19 Coronavirus transmission are not consistent with the known science of transmission.



There is no evidence that people can contract COVID-19 Coronavirus from food or from food packaging. The U.S. food safety system, overseen by our agencies, is the global leader in ensuring the safety of our food products, including product for export.

Testing updates:

To date, there are 149 currently-authorized tests under EUAs; these include 125 molecular tests, 23 antibody tests, and 1 antigen test.

Additional Resources:



Consumer Inquiries: 888.INFO.FDA

About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics