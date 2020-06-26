Clarksville Downtown Market to hold Military Appreciation Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Downtown Market will host a Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 27th, 2020. All active duty, veterans, and retired military members with a valid military ID will have the opportunity to:

Receive a free market T-shirt by visiting the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department tent, receive discounts from participating vendors and sign up to win a handmade American flag wood sign from 1911 Custom Flags.

“The military is deeply ingrained in the Clarksville community,” said Trey Stroud, Market Manager for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “They sacrifice so much for us on a daily basis. We want these service members to know just how much we appreciate them. ”

The award-winning Clarksville Downtown Market is in its 11th year. It opens at 8:00am every Saturday from May 16th through September 26th.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

