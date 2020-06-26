Montgomery County Industrial Development Board Receives ThreeStar Site Development Grant

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board is pleased to announce it has received a ThreeStar, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD), Site Development Grant in the sum of $230,000.

The grant will fund the creation of an access road connected to Industrial Boulevard in the South Industrial Park subdividing a large 93-acre tract of land owned by the Montgomery-County Industrial Development Board into 4 smaller parcels.

Participation in the ThreeStar program helps communities across the state of Tennessee through the development of strategies and to improve economic development and quality of life issues that address Governor Lee’s priority initiatives including Jobs & Rural Economic Development.

“We are very pleased to be recognized as a ThreeStar community by the State of Tennessee,” said Industrial Development Board Executive Director Frank Tate. “this infrastructure will support our targeted development in the South Industrial Park and we are eager for the opportunities this grant will provide for our recruitment efforts.”

“Infrastructure is a key component of community development and we are grateful to the State of Tennessee for providing us the grant funding to complete this access road in the South Industrial Park,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

