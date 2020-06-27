|
Austin Peay State University’s professional mad scientist bringing Gov School demos to Zoom
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) professional mad scientist is at it again.
Each summer, Bryan Gaither orchestrates several science demonstrations during the Governor’s School for Computational Physics.
Every year until this year, he’s fired off those demos in person, giving the state’s brightest students who attend the three-week residential college experience a breather from the classroom.
This year is different. Governor’s School is entirely online, mostly conducted on Zoom, but that hasn’t slowed Gaither, who’s also the APSU Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy’s lab manager.
Gaither is determined to deliver his demos, which offer important physics lessons. Some are parts of the labs offered during Governor’s School.
Here’s a sampling of this year’s demos, one of which earned Gaither a new nickname – The Barrel Slayer.
Meet the Barrel Slayer
The demo that most impressed the Gov School students happened on Tuesday, June 23rd, when Gaither crushed a 55-gallon steel barrel using nothing but atmospheric pressure.
The demo goes like this:
During the Governor’s School demo, the students, watching via Zoom, were anxious but ho-hum. Until the barrel imploded.
When Gaither logged back into the class later in the week, one of the students greeted him with, “Barrel Slayer!”
Can thermite melt through an airplane fuselage?
On Friday, June 19th, Gaither tried out a new demo: using thermite to melt through an iron plate. Here’s how it goes:
Watermelons take flight
Austin Peay State University has a siege machine, and Gaither built it.
He built the 12-foot-tall trebuchet last year to use as an outreach tool to help students model projectile motion in a real-world engineering setting.
He set up the trebuchet at APSU’s beach volleyball courts on Wednesday, June 24th, and launched 12-pound watermelons up to 275 feet. The melons, of course, shattered upon impact.
The Governor’s School students offered up a suggestion for a future trebuchet demo: Launching watermelons at 55-gallon steel barrels set up like bowling pins.
The school runs through June 26th and includes coding, lab work, class lectures and homework. The school normally is a residential, face-to-face experience, but the coronavirus crisis forced this year’s lessons online.
To learn more
For more about the Austin Peay State University Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy, go to https://www.apsu.edu/physics/.
For more about the APSU Department of Mathematics and Statistics, go to https://www.apsu.edu/mathematics/.
For more about Governor’s Schools across the state, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/instruction/tdoe-governors-schools.html.
