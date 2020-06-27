|
City of Clarksville to host “Forum on Race & Justice”
Citizens invited to submit questions for Virtual Town Hall
Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will host a “Forum on Race & Justice” featuring a moderated discussion among a notable group of leaders of government, law enforcement and faith-based organizations.
The virtual town hall event will be on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 from 5:00pm-6:30pm. It will be live streamed from the City Council Chambers on Facebook Live, on CDE Lightband Channel 3 and online at www.cityofclarksville.com
Clarksville City Councilman Richard Garrett will moderate the discussion.
“The event is designed to address citizens concerns and frustrations over the indefensible murder of George Floyd and the mistreatment of protesters across America who have been tear gassed and beaten,” Garrett said.
The panel will include:
The community is invited to get involved in the forum by emailing questions in advance to and then gathering with family and friends to hear the discussion. Some additional questions will be fielded from the audience via email and social media during the event.
“The goal is to answer questions and open lines of communication to ensure Clarksville avoids confrontation and violence and serves as a model for other communities,” Clarksville Mayor Pitts said. “Because of COVID-19 Coronavirus and social distancing, we can’t gather indoors for a large meeting, but we can use our technology and tools to host a meaningful community conversation.”
