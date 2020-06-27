|
Lamar Alexander: Senate Democrats Block Police Reform Legislation
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on his vote for Senator Tim Scott’s (R-S.C) police reform legislation, which Senate Democrats blocked from being considered by the Senate:
“I voted to begin debate on Senator Tim Scott’s proposal, which I co-sponsored, because it will make police officers more accountable, encourage departments to ban chokeholds and adopt best practices, provide better training to police officers, and make lynching a federal crime.
“Congress should have a serious debate and consider amendments on these important issues, and it is a shame that Senate Democrats won’t allow the Senate to even begin to consider this legislation.”
Background on the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act:
Encourage police chiefs, states and local officials to make police reforms:
Improve data collection and record keeping to make police officers more accountable:
Better train police officers:
