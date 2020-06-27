|
Marsha Blackburn Report Special Edition: Tennessee COVID-19 Business Resource Guide
Washington, D.C. – All applications for the Paycheck Protection Program must be submitted by June 30th, 2020. The program will fund up to 250% of a business’s average monthly payroll costs. The loan will be fully forgiven if a business spends at least 60% of the loan on payroll costs. The other portion may be used for rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Once you complete your application, you can submit it to any participating lending institution. Call your bank to determine if they are participating in the PPP program or click here to find a lender.
Paycheck Protection Program
Bridging The Gap For Small Businesses
Small business owners can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. Agricultural businesses with less than 500 employees can also apply. This advance will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. This loan does not need to be repaid. You can apply here.
Small businesses that currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender can quickly access up to $25,000 through the Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program. These loans will help bridge the gap if a business urgently needs funds while waiting for their Economic Injury Disaster Loan to process. Click here to learn more about the SBA Express Bridge Loans.
Main Street Lending Program
The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many businesses’ ability to access credit or obtain financing. The Main Street Lending Program will support businesses that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic by providing them with credit. Please note these loans must be paid back.
Additional Resources
